SCSD#1 releases school registration information

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 3, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD#1) has released the following information regarding school year registration:

This information was released via ParentSquare.

“Hello Sweetwater #1 Families,

Let’s kick off the 2020-2021 school year! With the beginning of August, the start of school is just around the corner. All District Schools will open their doors for the start of school on Monday, August 17, 2020. We have missed the sound of students and staff in our hallways and are truly looking forward to schools reopening. We hope you share in this excitement.

Sweetwater #1 believes in providing a quality education for all students and will be offering two types of learning this school year. At this time, the District is at Tier 1. As mentioned in the Re-opening (Smart Start) Plan, this means we will be going to school five days a week, Monday through Friday. Farson will operate on their alternative 4-day week schedule. This includes in-person and classroom-based virtual education. Each of these options provides for the whole child, academically, socially, and emotionally. Here is some information for each.

Advertisement

In-person instruction

Students attending in-person will receive all of their scheduled classes inside one of our District schools. All of the core classes (English, math, social studies, and science), elective classes for secondary, and elementary specials (art, music, library, PE/health) will proceed on schedule. As a District, we will continue to follow the state and local health orders. This is the tough part because the landscape of those orders may change over time. We recognize the anxiety of sending your loved ones back into the classroom this fall and understand the need for information. In following those orders, students and staff will be required to wear masks and face coverings. Students will have the opportunity to eat school breakfast or lunch either in the school cafeteria or in classrooms. Breakfast and lunch schedules will be determined by each school but families should plan on meals being eaten in the cafeteria or classrooms. District transportation will also occur on our buses and routes can be found on our website, Sweetwater1.org. Masks and face coverings will be required on buses and students may bring their own masks as long as they are educationally appropriate. Schools will also let families know the location for parent drop-offs should they drive their students to school. Technology will be provided to students on the first day of school.

The District has taken extensive steps to ensure the safety and wellness of our students and staff which is our highest priority. Part of these measures include:

Parent screening prior to their student coming to school

Temperature kiosks upon arrival at District schools and facilities

Regular hand-washing routines and hand sanitizer available and used

Masks and face coverings as state and local health orders require

Extensive cleaning efforts to sanitize and disinfect schools, buses, and playground equipment

Frequent signage around the school to remind students and staff of COVID-19 information and safety measures

Negative pressure air machines to create isolation rooms if needed

Positive airflow to allow outside air into the buildings

UVC lighting to disinfect bacteria and viruses in the air

Student and staff training on COVID-19 precautions

Classroom-Based Virtual Education

Students attending the classroom-based virtual option will be required to pick up their technology on Friday, August 14, 2020. Communication containing details on when and where to pick up technology on August 14 will be shared by building administrators. Kindergarten through third-grade students will receive an iPad with a charger and case. Fourth through twelfth graders will receive a laptop, charger, and carrying case. As mentioned in the in-person education option, the school will be conducted at regularly scheduled times, including core-based classes (English, math, social studies, and science), electives, and elementary specials (PE/Health, art, music, library). Students will be required to sign into the links provided by their teachers at the regularly scheduled times. Teachers will provide meeting links to students. All teachers will be provided iPads and laptops so they are able to share computer screens and stream live video of teaching to their classes throughout the day. Attendance will be taken regularly (at the start of the class for secondary buildings and twice daily for elementary buildings). If students are not signed into their classes, they will be marked absent for that class or portion of the day. Sweetwater #1 knows the importance of giving families options that fit their health needs, while still providing quality education to all students.

The District has and will continue to take extensive steps in order to provide a classroom-based virtual education option to students.

Laptops and iPads for all teachers

Swivel cameras for all classrooms (beginning in September when they arrive)

iPads and protective cases for all K-3 students

Laptops and carrying cases for all 4-12 students

Internet support for families in need through Kajeet and Verizon hotspots

Canvas – Learning Management System for all teachers to use for virtual classrooms

Google Classroom for all teachers to use for assignment and assessment management

Student and Staff help desk systems to facilitate remote assistance needs from the Information Technology Department

Various education software programs for students at all grade levels and abilities including programs provided with reading and math curriculum used by the District (ReadyGEN, Springboard, Big Ideas Math, and Eureka Math)

If your child needs to go on campus for specific classes or services, this has to be arranged with administration prior to classes beginning. Please call your child’s school to make arrangements. You will still need to complete the classroom-based virtual education form.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions to help:

Q: How will students attend school for the 2020-2021 school year?

A: Families will have the option to either send their students for in-person or classroom-based virtual. All students will attend school each day either in-person or virtually from home. Attendance will be taken each day at regularly scheduled times. Students attending virtually will be required to sign into Google Meets for each of their classes provided by teachers.

Q: How many days a week will students attend school?

A: Students will attend school based on the established calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, Monday – Friday unless an regularly scheduled professional development or holiday is already on the calendar. The calendar may be found at http://www.sweetwater1.org/ under Calendars on the top menu.

Q: Will students be required to wear masks?

A: Yes, students will be required to wear a mask or face coverings as state and local health directives require. As state and local requirements change, the District will adapt accordingly.

Q: How will meals work?

A: Students will eat either in the cafeteria or classroom. High school students will still have the option to eat off-campus. This decision will be made by each of the schools.

Q: Will students still get recess?

A: Yes, students will still participate in recess. Sweetwater #1 recognizes the importance of fresh air and physical activity for students.

Q: Can students do a combination of classroom-based virtual and in-person education?

A: Students needing to participate in a combination of virtual and in-person education will need to work with their building administrator to make arrangements for this before the start of school. You will still need to complete the classroom-based virtual education form.

Q: If I completed an out-of-area or childcare request form, do I put my home school or the school I requested?

A: You will need to select their home school. Out-of-area and childcare request forms will be processed on Tuesday, August 11, and families will be contacted that afternoon/evening. The last day to submit out-of-area or childcare request forms is Monday, August 11 at 4:00 P.M.

Sponsor

What are my next steps as a parent to help with this process?

1. First things first. If you would like your child to be a Sweetwater #1 student, either in-person or virtually, you will need to complete the enrollment process listed below.

New Student Registration is open now. To register a new student visit www.sweetwater1.org> Information Links > Student Registration > 20-21 New Student Registration Sign In or Create a new account Required documents can be dropped off at the Home School during Office Hours



Returning Registration (you ended the last school year as a Sweetwater #1 student) To register a returning student visit www. Sweetwater1.org > Quick Links > PowerSchool Account Already Created Sign into Unified Classroom Account Not Created Create Your Account – Parent The students username/password will be needed for this step, Parents can call the students school to obtain this information After signing in or creating the account use the following steps: Quick Links icon on the left side> Custom Links> Returning Registration 2020-2021



*The registration process can not be done from the PowerSchool Mobile app, it must be completed through a browser.

2. Now you will need to decide if your student will be attending in-person or virtually. THE WINDOW TO DECIDE WHICH OPTION YOUR STUDENT WILL ATTEND SCHOOL WILL BE OPEN UNTIL MONDAY, AUGUST 10 AT 4:00 P.M.

If your child will be attending school in-person, click here: https://forms.gle/HGD8HSKrfk9SuKHx5

Please complete a form for each student. Parents that do not complete a form will be considered to be attending in-person.

If your child will be participating in classroom-based virtual education, click here: https://forms.gle/gdE3TyUeG9s32SKg8

Please complete a form for each student. Parents that do not complete a form will be considered to be attending in-person.

If your child needs to go on campus for specific classes or services, this has to be arranged with administration prior to classes beginning. Please call the school to make these arrangements. You will still need to complete the classroom-based virtual education form.

3. Take a deep breath and realize that we are all in this together. We want your child to be a Sweetwater #1 student. We care about our kids and want what is best for them and your family.

Please let us know if you have any questions. We are here to help. Reach out to your child’s school should you have further concerns.

Sincerely,

Kelly McGovern

Superintendent

Nicole Bolton

Director of Human Resources

Stephanie Tolman

Chief Information Officer”