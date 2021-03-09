SCSD#1 reminds public that masks still required at K-12 schools

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 9, 2021) – On Tuesday, Sweetwater County School District No.1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Director of Human Resource Nicole Bolton reminded students, parents and staff members that K-12 schools must continue to wear masks in regards to the statewide health orders.

Advertisement

Dear Sweetwater County School District Number One Staff and Parents,

We would like to clarify why Sweetwater School District Number One still has a mask mandate in place. Governor Gordon announced yesterday that the statewide mask mandate has been removed immediately with the improvement in COVID-19 data. He also stated, “The face covering protocol will remain in place in K-12 schools as a safety measure to ensure that classroom learning and all student activities can continue to occur safely”. Schools are required to follow the K-12 orders that are in place. Governor Gordon stated that specific details to the new health orders will be release later this week. When we learn the specific details of the new orders, if there are any changes, we will get updated information to our families as soon as possible.