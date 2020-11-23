SCSD#1 reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, urges community to limit gatherings over Thanksgiving

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – A total of 52 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 last week, according to a recent update provided on Monday.

There were eight students and six staff members at Rock Springs High School, three staff members with the transportation department, one student and three staff members at Walnut Elementary, one student and one staff member at Pilot Butte Elementary, two students and three staff members at Eastside Elementary, four district staff members, four staff members at the central administration building, four students and one staff member at Rock Springs Junior High, three students and one staff member at Northpark Elementary, one staff member at Overland Elementary, one student and one staff member at Farson-Eden, two students at Sage Elementary, and two students at Stagecoach Elementary.

According to school district officials, the positive cases were not contracted at the schools.

There is a total of 77 staff members who are out for various COVID related reasons. This includes staff getting quarantined, having to stay home due to daycares shutting down, currently being tested or testing positive.

School district nurses continue to work with public health officials and are sending out quarantine papers, along with other information, to district staff and students are considered close contacts.

A close contact can occur due to a student or staff member not wearing a mask properly, according to district officials. A close contact is also a situation where a shield had to be used, or no mask worn at all like a student leaving the campus for lunch or participating in a sporting event when within a six-feet radius of another person for at least 15 minutes over a 24 hour period.

“We ask that everyone please practice preventative measures such as good hand washing, practicing social distancing, when social distancing cannot occur, wear a mask and avoiding gatherings,” stated Superintendent Kelly McGovern.

“It is up to everyone in our community to do their part in order to keep our schools open.