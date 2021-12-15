SCSD#1 Rock Springs Junior High hold

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 15, 2021) — Today at approximately 12:30 p.m. Rock Springs Junior High (RSJH) School went into a hold due to a report of a possible safety concern.

RSJH immediately followed the District’s Safety Standard Response Protocol to secure the students, staff, and building. Rock Springs Police Department and the District consulted on specific incident management procedures to evaluate the nature of the incident and to take appropriate precautions. Decisions are based upon the experiences gained around the nation in review of various threats and actual incidents involving schools and public buildings. Again, all students were safe with their teachers and staff.



At approximately 2:00 p.m. the hold was lifted after extensive searches, video footage review and student interviews with no substantiation of the report of possible safety concerns. Students remained safe with adults. RSJH released students to follow their schedule for the remainder of the day.



We appreciate when students or parents report a possible threat or concern so that it can be investigated immediately. If you hear or see something, report it immediately and say something to school or law enforcement personnel. We understand today caused concern among students, staff, and parents. Counselors and social workers are available for students if they feel stressed or worried.



All normal scheduled activities will take place this evening, and school is on schedule for tomorrow. We thank our community and parents for their continued support and patience. Each incident will be investigated with all evidence being gathered including video footage as these are criminal matters. Students and staff remained safe and secure as details and factual information was gathered. We understand that in these situations there are many rumors and social media posts. Accurate information will always be disseminated using the school’s ParentSquare, the District’s ParentSquare, or from the Rock Springs Police Department with verified details.