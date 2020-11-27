SCSD#1 schedules special board meeting for Dec. 2

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 27, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is having a special board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and one of the topics of discussion is a COVID-19 update.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Superintendent Kelly McGovern urged the community to do their part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus so the school district does not have to move Tier 3, which would mean schools would be shut down and students would have to take classes online.

The special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Other topics include a cost savings task force update, consideration and possible action on a follow-up letter to the select committee on school finance recalibration and to local legislators.

Below is information for you to access the agenda, provide public comment and virtually attend the meeting.

The agenda is available at http://www.sweetwater1.org/december_board_meeting

Public comments will need to be submitted prior to the live event and may be made at: https://forms.gle/d6CGK2GqH2wXiQie9 until Wednesday, December 2 at 4 p.m. Public comments will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for the board meeting.

The meeting will be live stream on YouTube at https://youtube.com/itscsd1