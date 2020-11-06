SCSD#1 schools to remain open with recent spike in COVID-19 cases

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 5, 2020) – There has been plenty of talk around town as to whether or not schools in Sweetwater County will be going online – especially after Western Wyoming Community College announced on Tuesday that they are moving to virtual learning.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern sent a memo to students, staff and families to assure them that the schools in the school district will remain open.

Here statement said:

“Hello Sweetwater School District Number One Staff, Students and Families,

“Sweetwater School Districts One and Two sent out a joint communication with Public Health in order to bring awareness to the steep increase in COVID-19 cases within the community. It is important for families to understand that increased COVID-19 cases could lead to a change of tiers in schools.

“Sweetwater County School District Number One is not planning on going to on-line instruction if we are not required to do so. We will communicate if we start to approach a situation where we may have to change tiers outlined in the Re-opening (Smart Start) plan. Our goal and intention is to keep our schedule the same and schools open for in-person learning. As of now, COVID-19 is not school spread, however the community spread could affect the District, and how we operate. Everyone needs to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Again, we are not planning to close our schools and we remain in tier 1. We understand the impact that closing schools has on our community, and we will do all we can do to keep our schools open. Sweetwater School District Number One will be open with all communication and concerns so that all are informed.

“Thank you for your partnership with us in helping slow the spread.”