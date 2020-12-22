SCSD#1 seeks community input for 10% budget cuts

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 22, 2020) – Monday evening, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern asked parents and the community for input regarding budget cuts that the state is asking school districts to make.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the school district organized a 42-member Cost Savings Task Force to examine different areas where spending can be cut. On Monday, Dec. 14, a letter was approved by the board of trustees that highlights these cuts.

Some of the cuts include closing schools, increasing class sizes and cutting down staff.

“These measures would be detrimental to the instruction of kids,” McGovern stated. “However, we may be forced to make cuts due to the current economic climate.”

If interested in providing additional input, call the central administration building after Monday, Jan. 4, at 307-352-3400, ext. 1203.

Read the full letter below