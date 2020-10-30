SCSD#1 seeks public’s input for Cost Savings Task Force

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 30, 2020) – At the end of August, Governor Mark Gordon asked school districts to voluntarily make 10% cuts due to a projected $500 million shortfall for K-12 education.

Then on Sept. 30, the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration sent out a letter requesting feedback from Wyoming school district boards of trustees, districts, and communities on what impact the K-12 education budget gap would have on school district operations.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 would not be immune to these deficits or further cuts.

What effects would a 10% budget cut have on the school district?

In recognizing the challenges ahead regarding the financial condition of the State of Wyoming and District, a Cost Savings Task Force has been formed as an advisory committee to the Superintendent and to the Board of Trustees to provide options moving forward.

This Task Force is not a decision-making group, but rather a committee to provide recommendations to the District.

The public’s input will be shared with the Cost Savings Task Force at a later meeting. Feedback will be accepted until Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. using the following email address: [email protected]