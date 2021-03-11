SCSD#1 Superintendent: It’s too early to make decision graduation ceremonies

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 11, 2021) – Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 is still up in the air, according to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern.

“It’s still a bit too early to make a decision on graduations (RSHS, BBHS and FEHS), however, whenever health restrictions are lessened it is encouraging and a good sign,” McGovern said.

“Graduation is a special time and marks a significant milestone for our seniors. Our families are asking similar questions. We will keep a watchful eye on the health data and the communication open.”

The Class of 2020 had a virtual graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The seniors walked across a stage outside of the high school and received their diploma, but there was no crowd in attendance.

High schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 include Rock Springs High School, Black Butte High School and Farson-Eden High School.

Mask Mandate Remaining in Wyoming Schools

On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that he easing back on a number of health restrictions, including the removal of a statewide mask mandate that went into effect mid-November. The new health orders go into effect on Tuesday, March 16.

However, he said that the face covering protocol will remain in K-12 education to ensure in-person studies can continue on safely.

“As a district, we will continue to follow the orders for schools,” McGovern said.

“Our staff, students, and parents have persevered through this year and supported one another in the most challenges of times. We’ve offered in-person learning and online learning options for families since August. We hope to continue this success one day at a time and make it through May.”