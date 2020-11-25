SCSD#1 superintendent pleads to community to take action to slow virus spread

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – To keep schools from moving to Tier 3, which would require students to take classes virtually, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern released a message to the community on how to stay safe during Thanksgiving break.

These safety precautions include:

Washing hands frequently

Maintaining six feet of distance between people of different households

Seating people of the same household together and separate tables 6 feet apart for Thanksgiving dinner

Wearing masks when within six feet and able. Remember, the protection of the face mask is lost once it comes off

Keeping gatherings small

Having awareness that loud talking and singing increase spread possibility

“These last two weeks, Sweetwater School District No. 1 and No. 2, along with our local public health and medical community, have felt the full effects of Halloween weekend. If people do not take precautions over Thanksgiving weekend, the districts and medical providers will feel this full effect again beginning around the week of Dec. 7,” McGovern stated.

“If precautions are not taken over the Christmas and New Year’s vacation, both districts and medical providers will feel those effects beginning around Jan. 11 for about two weeks.”

She also stated that if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it will bring stricter mandates, further substitute shortages and more cancelations of events for the students.

Schools could potentially move to Tier 3 if there are staff shortages, school spread and/or the hospital becoming overwhelmed.

“Our hospital is currently feeling the impact of being short staffed due to COVID-19, which could limit the amount of care that can be provided. It is becoming increasingly difficult to get patients in need to Utah as they are at capacity,” McGovern stated.

“As many would agree, moving to Tier 3 (solely online) would create a burden on many families and our community. We do NOT want to shut down, so we are pleading with our community to please do your part.