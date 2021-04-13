SCSD#1 superintendent presents transition plan to school board

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 12, 2021) – During the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Kelly McGovern presented a transition plan that included the closure of a number of schools.

“We are in a very difficult situation at this point with some tough decisions coming before our board of education this evening,” McGovern said. “All of the decisions and options presented before our board and our community really do have the best interest in our students..

She said the decisions and options are based on student enrollment and capacity, adding that there are 280 fewer students enrolled this spring than spring of 2020.

“To our community, I cannot stress enough that we are in a very difficult position,” McGovern said.

With the six options presented to the board, McGovern stressed that there will be no reduction in staff and no change in class sizes, which were areas of concern for the board.

Schools that may be closed include Overland, Washington, Walnut, Desert View, Northpark or Westridge. Schools that closed will continue to be maintained and/or renovated so that if enrollment and the population increases, those schools can be used in the future.

Every option presented included Overland Elementary closing for one year to be renovated in order to become the location for the district’s Head Start program.

The options presented to the board are as follows:

Option A

Schools: Washington, Overland and Westridge

Westridge moves into Stagecoach in the 2021 – 2022 school year

Overland moves into Sage in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start moves into Westridge for one year in the 2021- 2022 school year

Head Start moves into a newly renovated Overland in the 2022-2023 school year

Absorb 24 positions

Schools closed: Washington summer of 2021, Overland summer of 2021, and Westridge summer of 2022

Option B

Schools: Washington, Overland, Walnut and Westridge

Overland moves into Sage in the 2021-2022 school year

Westridge moves into Stagecoach in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start and Walnut move into Westridge for one year in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start moves into the newly renovated Overland in the 2022-2023 school year

Walnut moves back into their newly renovated building in the 2022-2023 school year

Absorb 24 positions

Schools closed: Washington summer of 2021, Overland summer of 2021, and Westridge summer of 2022

Option C

Schools: Washington, Overland, Desert View and Westridge

Head Start and Desert View move to Westridge for one year in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start moves into a newly renovated Overland in the 2022-2023 school year

Westridge moves to Stagecoach in the 2021-2022 school year

Desert View moves back to a renovated building in the 2022-2023 school year

Absorbs 24 positions

Schools closed: Washington summer of 2021, Overland summer of 2021, and Westridge summer of 2022

Option D

Schools: Washington, Overland and Northpark

Head Start moves into Westridge for one year in the 2021-2022 school year

Overland moves to Sage in the 2021-2022 school year

Northpark moves into Stagecoach in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start moves into a newly renovated Overland in the 2022-2023 school year

Absorbs 19 positions

Schools closed: Washington summer of 2021, Overland summer of 2021, and Northpark summer of 2021

Option E

Schools: Washington, Overland and DesertView

Head Start moves to Westridge for one year in the 2021-2022 school year

Overland moves into Sage in the 2021-2022 school year

Desert View moves into Stagecoach in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start moves into a newly renovated Overland in the 2022-2023 school year

Absorb 25 positions

Schools closed: Washington summer of 2021, Overland summer of 2021, and Desert View summer of 2021

Option F

Schools: Washington, Walnut and Overland

Head Start moves to Stagecoach for one year in the 2021-2022 school year

Walnut moves into Desert View in the 2021-2022 school year

Overland moves into Sage in the 2021-2022 school year

Head Start moves into a newly renovated Overland in the 2022-2023 school year

Absorbs 19 positions

Schools closed: Washington summer of 2021, Overland summer of 2021, Walnut summer of 2021