SCSD#1 to discuss bus routes during Monday’s board meeting

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 14, 2021) – Information regarding the changes to bus routes for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will be presented to the Board of Trustees at Monday’s meeting.

Changes to the bus routes must occur because of the school district’s decision to go from a five-day school week to a four-day school week, which includes changes to the start and end times to the normal school day.

Joe Clingenpeel, a worker with the school district’s transportation department, said that there weren’t major changes to the bus routes, but that changes come with scheduling drivers and the challenges that come with that.

“We can’t do tiered routes in the morning,” he said. “We’re limited to just one tiered route in the morning because elementary students need to be dropped off at 7:50, and the junior high and high school kids need to be dropped off at 7:45.”

He said that not being able to use tiered routes in the morning is the biggest challenge. Tiered routes allow drivers to pick up and drop off a number of different grades in one morning.

Clingenpeel said that there’s hardly any changes to the bus routes for the afternoon because the department is able to schedule tiered routes to its drivers.

Monday’s SCSD#1 Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.