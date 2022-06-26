SCSD#1 to hold a public hearing and special board meeting this Monday

June 26, 2022 — According to a recent post on ParentSquare, the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Education will be holding a Public Hearing tomorrow, Monday, June 27, for the end-of-year purpose of adopting a resolution transferring funds from the General Fund, Special Revenue Funds, Capital Project Funds, or other District Funds. This special meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the District’s Central Administration Building.

According to the post, The Special Board Meeting will be held to take action on public comment, the approval of warrants, amendments of the 2021-2022 budget to reflect the operational and capital outlay of the Board, consideration and possible action for an approved vendor list to order white copy paper on an as-needed basis, approval of standard personnel matters including hiring and resignations of certified staff, consideration and possible action to renew the following software license and service for DreamBox, consideration and possible action to award the bid for the Rock Springs Junior High synthetic field replacement project pending approval by the Sweetwater County School District Number One Recreation Board at their June 23, 2022 meeting, consideration and possible action to approve SALTO Systems as a sole source purchase and installation of electronic access controls throughout District buildings, consideration and possible action to apply for the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot Program, and Executive Session for legal and personnel matters.

The agenda is available at http://www.sweetwater1.org/june_board_meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Central Administration Building and will also be live-streamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/itscsd1.