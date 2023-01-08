SCSD#1 to hold special and regular board meetings Monday

January 8, 2023 — The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District Number One will hold a Special Board Meeting, Public Hearing, and Monthly Board Meeting on Monday. All meetings will occur at the Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs.





The Special Board Meeting will begin at 5 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to interview interested candidates for a vacant position on the Board of Trustees. The vacancy came about with the resignation of board member Max Mikelson, who was recently sworn in as the new mayor of Rock Springs. All interviews will be conducted in an executive session, and following the session, the Board will make an appointment for Mikelson’s successor.

The Public Hearing and the Monthly Board Meeting will follow and are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. According to a recent ParentSquare message from District #1 Superindent Kelly McGovern, the Public Hearing will be for the specified purpose of considering an amendment to the 2022-2023 budget regarding certain Special Revenue Funds.