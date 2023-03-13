SCSD#1 to meet tonight to discuss school calendars and start times

March 13, 2023 — The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees will be meeting tonight at 6 p.m. According to a ParentSquare post for District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, subjects to be discussed at the public meeting include the Rock Springs and Wamsutter Alternative Calendar (4-day school week) and the Farson-Eden Alternative Calendar (4-day school week) for the next two school years.

In addition, next year’s proposed school start and end times for Rock Springs and Wamsutter schools will on the agenda.

Tonight’s meeting will occur at the Central Admission Building at 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs.

SCSD #2 Board of Trustee Meeting Moved

The District #2 Board of Trustee meeting initially scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The Green River Rec Board meeting scheduled for that same day will start at 6:15 p.m.