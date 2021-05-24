SCSD#1 to offer free grab and go meals

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 23, 2021) — Beginning May 24, Sweetwater County School District #1 Nutrition Services will be offering free meals during summer break for children 18 and younger. Enrollment in the school district is not required. Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday-Thursday, 11:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M., at Rock Springs High School (1375 James Drive). Weekend meals will be given out on Thursday.

Advertisement

PICK-UP INFORMATION:

Parents may park in the parking lot located on the east side of Rock Springs High School on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive and then pick up meals from the three-stall garage door area.

If you have any questions contact Angela Erramouspe at (307) 352-3400 ext. 1249 or Evonna Marchetti at (307) 352-3400 ext. 4583.

**Sweetwater School District #1 is not responsible for food once it leaves the premises, so be sure to refrigerate or freeze any items that need to be.