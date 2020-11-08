SCSD#1 urges community to follow COVID-19 precautions with case spike

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 7, 2020) – Officials at Sweetwater County School District No. 1 were notified of 10 new coronavirus cases this week.

There was one staff member at Pilot Butte Elementary, one staff member at Eastside Elementary, one staff member at Walnut Elementary, and three staff members at the Central Administration Building. In addition, three students at Rock Springs High School and one student at Rock Springs Junior High have been confirmed positive.

“With increased COVID-19 cases, we continue to ask your partnership for preventative measures such as good hand washing, social distancing, wearing a face mask when social distancing cannot be accomplished and staying home when you are sick,” stated Nicole Bolton, the district’s director of human resources.

“We want to thank all of our staff and students for their diligence in taking preventative measures as it has significantly decreased the amount of quarantines within schools.”

If a student had a direct exposure to any of these positive cases, they were already notified personally by the school and will be contacted by public health soon if they already haven’t been.