SCSD#1 wants parents on ParentSquare for updates on new bus schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 18, 2021) – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees is strongly urging parents to sign up for ParentSquare.

Due to new bus routes in 2021-2022 because of a four-day school week, changes and updates may be necessary as the year goes on and it’s important to keep parents and students notified of those changes.

“Make sure, parents, that you are specifically signing up for Parent Square at the school or schools your student or students is or are attending. Each school has a transportation section and the transportation department posts any changes pertaining to a specific bus or school,” said Joe Clingenpeel, the school district’s transportation director.

“We’re not going to send irrelevant information about one bus to the entire district. It’s a waste of your time and it’s a waste of our time.”

Changes To Morning Bus Schedule

Clingenpeel said that the biggest change to the bus routes for the upcoming school year is not being able to use tiered routes, a system that allows drivers to cover multiple routes through staggered times.

The change means the start times for the morning bus routes will be earlier than in 2020-2021 because more students will be on each bus which means more stops to make.

Elementary students will be dropped off at 7:50 a.m., while high school/junior high students will be dropped off at 7:45 a.m.

Each bus route has been driven and tested, Clingenpeel said.

“We’ve gone out, stopped, opened the doors and turned on the lights. We did everything you’re going to do on a route. Then we combined those times the drivers got with our drop off times to get our start times for each route,” he said. “Every stop and every start time have been tested and driven.”

For morning bus routes, the school district has 1,628 seats for morning routes. In 2020-2021, the school district averaged around 1,870 students daily.

Currently, there are 437 still available for the 2021-2022 school year. In order to ride the bus, the student must be registered. A form was sent out in May regarding registration. However, registration has since been opened and closed. Clingenpeel suggested to the Board of Trustees at Monday’s meeting to reopen the registration.

A student’s registration could be denied if they live either outside a one-mile radius of a K-6 school or outside a two-mile radius of a 7-12 school.

Click here for a full bus route schedule for SCSD#1.