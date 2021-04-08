SCSD#1 will not reduce staff for the 2021-2022 school year

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 8, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced on Thursday that there will not be any reduction in force for the 2021-2022 school year.

“At this time, we are not recommending a reduction in force to the board of education for next year and that is really great news,” said Superintendent Kelly McGovern to the Board of Trustees during a special meeting.

Board of Trustees Chairman Carol Jelaco said that the decision is “really, really good news” for the short term. However, she is concerned with “inaction” of state legislatures and said that it pushes issues down the road.