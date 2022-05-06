SCSD#2 announces their 2022 Teacher of the Year finalists

May 6, 2022 — Press Release

Sweetwater School District #2 is proud to announce the finalists for the SWCSD#2 Teacher of the Year for 2022. These finalists were selected from 25 applicants who were nominated by their colleagues. The teacher that will represent the district in the WDE Teacher of the Year will be announced at the June 14, 2022, Board Meeting.

Here are the finalists:

Lee Harper (Expedition Academy) – Lee Harper works hard to give his students opportunities that might otherwise be lost by them attending an Alternative School. He is currently working with the Game and Fish to raise trout in his classroom with his students participating. He and his students are participating in a riverbank conservation effort by planting trees. He even volunteered to be a chaperone for our Prom. His upbeat personality and passion for science keep his students engaged and learning. His students genuinely love him. This year he has taken on teaching an Algebra class as well as a Weights class in order to give our students the opportunity to earn the credits they need to graduate. As a colleague, he is always willing to lend a hand. He’s always interested in what we’re doing in the art room. He makes sure to compliment students on their work. All in all, Harper is just a great guy to work with.

Quinn Kalinski (Green River High School) – Quinn Kalinski has been a huge impact this year while we have been trying to improve our school spirit. He has gone above and beyond with his band not only for his own performances but also for the pep band and games. His band has also shown so much school spirit through dressing up and always participating in whatever our school is doing. He constantly talks up all other sports and activities and is a big reason we have seen a shift of attitude at our school. If you have not gone to a Band or Jazz concert, you are missing out. The music these kids are capable of playing is amazing and such a fun experience. The amount he has to manage in the classroom is something not many could do, and watching him teach is impressive. Green River High School and our community is lucky to have a band director who constantly shows what it means to be a wolf.

Mary Kelsch (McKinnon Elementary) – Mary Kelsch has dedicated numerous years to the community of McKinnon. While working as an aide in our District, she went on to earn her Bachelor of Education degree and was hired to fill Trelba Cantrell’s position when she left McKinnon. Mary is organized, caring, and well-rounded in her knowledge of curriculum, as well as providing her students with extracurricular activities that provide the students at McKinnon with real work experiences.

Lezlie Krysl (Harrison Elementary) – Lezlie Krysl worked hard to ensure that all students had a productive learning experience. She is at school early in the morning and is one of the last to leave at night. It is amazing how hard she works for our students.

Bridgette Nielsen (Lincoln Middle School) – Mrs. Nielsen is an extremely professional individual. Her concern for the learning that occurs in the classroom and the welfare of the students is exemplary. What impresses me most about Mrs. Nielsen is her dedication. Mrs. Nielsen has done an excellent job administering the curriculum to all students in the classroom. She is continually looking for new ways to discuss/administer the material to the students so that they will achieve a better grasp of the concepts that are covered in class. On a personal level, Mrs. Nielsen exhibits the qualities that make her a dedicated professional. She is conscientious in maintaining quality in her work. She is honest and reliable. Mrs. Nielsen has the special ability to light up a classroom and everyone in it. Her family is the most important element in her life, and it is a joy to watch her revel in her role as a mother. It is obvious in her parenting, as well as in the classroom that she has a sincere love for the young and a sincere desire to help each and everyone who excels to the limits of his or her possibilities. Mrs. Nielsen is a wonderful educator and is an asset to our district. We are richer with the presence of her talents.

Heather Phillips (Monroe Elementary) –Mrs. Phillips models a positive, safe, intuitive, challenging, and fun classroom setting. She consistently promoted 21st learning skills to ensure Monroe Elementary students connect the importance of history and social studies to lifelong learning and everyday application. Monroe Elementary students move on to 3rd grade with the tools and understanding of the importance of reading, writing, phonics, math, science, social studies, and social-emotional-related topics. Mrs. Phillips’ students consistently exhibit high test scores, which gives these students the opportunity to be ready for 3rd-grade content. I have found Mrs. Phillips to be a person of integrity, persistence, loyalty, passion, empathy, and energy. All of these characteristics and attributes aid her to be a fantastic mentor, and it should go without saying that she knows how to mold young minds in a positive fashion. She understands her role as a professional educator. Relationships with students and staff are a real strength of hers. Heather has created a positive impact on building climate in all schools in which she has worked.

Drew Roska (Truman Elementary) – Drew is very dedicated and passionate about teaching. He builds strong, lasting relationships with students. He has snacks in his office for students he knows don’t bring snacks. He cares for all of the kids he comes in contact with. He is amazing at integrating his special education students into the general education setting. He works well with his co-teachers, and they are a team in the classroom. He also supports his students by going to their outside activities. If students return and let him know about upcoming games he will also attend those. He helps other staff members when they need support with a student or with ideas. He is always there for others and his students.

Melissa Skinner (Washington Elementary) – Mrs. Skinner and all the teachers at Washington Elementary have done an incredible job this school year. Students have had a rough couple of years, but Mrs. Skinner has maintained high expectations led by love. Her students’ test scores have reflected that learning loss has not been a factor for the learners in her room. She has created an environment where students feel safe and knows they are seen, heard, and loved. I love being out in the community and hearing parents talk about how much their kids love her class and are grateful they are learning with Mrs. Skinner.