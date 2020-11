Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) – At Tuesday’s board meeting, newly elected Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board members were sworn in.

Brenda Roosa, Mark Sanders and Steve Core were all re-elected last Tuesday, Nov. 3, while David Young was elected to the board for a first term.

All four of them recited the Oath of Office.