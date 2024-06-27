SCSD#2 issues statement on recent decision regarding softball coach

June 27, 2024 – Wyo4News

Last week, it was learned that Green River High School girl’s softball coach Blair McEndaffer would not have her contract extended to next season. The decision by the school’s administration has been met with many questions and objections from some parents as well as former and current players.

McEndaffer has been the Wolves’ only head coach since the program began in the spring of 2021. At the time of her hiring, McEndaffer’s last name was Aimone.

Today, Sweetwater County School District #2 sent out the following press release:

Parents, Community, Staff, and Students,

It is generally not the practice of the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 School Board to issue public statements, however at times, and in the best interest of the District and Community, a statement is made in furtherance of the goals of this District.

The School Board affirms and continues its support for the administration. This includes support of recent staffing decisions of the administration related to the softball coaching position.

To clarify and confirm, it is the role of this Board to consider and approve certified professional employment contracts upon recommendation by the District Superintendent. The Superintendent is responsible for the consideration of and approving all other employment contracts, including those involving staffing for extracurricular activities.

The Board continues to welcome public participation during the regularly scheduled board meetings that are open to the public. Members of the public are welcome to address the Board during the designated public comment period of each meeting. The following public comment guidelines are and will always be followed, including:

Speaking Time: Individuals will be allotted three (3) minutes, and group spokespersons will have five (5) minutes.

Speaking Frequency: No speaker may address the Board more than twice on a single issue.

Confidentiality: The Board is legally bound to maintain confidentiality regarding district personnel matters. Therefore, such matters will not be discussed during public comment.

Visitors in Attendance: Individuals will be acknowledged at the appropriate time during the meeting.

We appreciate your continued interest in Green River Schools.

We will continue to work hard to make Sweetwater County School District No. 2 the best District possible.

Board of Trustees:

Steve Corea

Mark Sanders

Brenda Roosa

David Young

Ashley Castillon

Daniel Flom

Tom Wilson

The next Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees meeting will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 6 p.m. The meeting’s regular agenda will include a public comment period.