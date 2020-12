Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 11, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will be offering pick-up meals for the Christmas break.

We are requesting that meals for Christmas break be pre-ordered. Place an order by calling Leah at 307-872-5517 or Brooke at 307-872-5515 by Wednesday, Dec. 16. Meals will be available for pick-up​​ at Lincoln Middle School on Wednesday, Dec. 23, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m