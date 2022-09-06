SCSD#2 receives a $10,000 grant for Learning Facility

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

Sweetwater County School District #2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a school-based agriculture/natural resources learning facility. The facility will give FFA students a place to raise individual supervised agriculture education projects such as swine, lamb, goats, and steer. It will also offer a space for students to apply concepts in a hands-on learning environment. In addition, students will learn about greenhouse and land resources and how to utilize those resources to make an impact in their community.

“The facility will not only benefit the students of Green River High School but the public as well, said Gayle Kendall, district grant coordinator. “It will allow our students and FFA members to increase the knowledge and awareness of agriculture and natural resources/conservation.”

The facility will be three acres and will include beef stalls, lamb/goat barn, swine barn, and a conservation/natural resource area.

“At FCSAmerica, many of us grew up in agriculture and continue to farm. We know first-hand the value of agriculture education and are proud to partner with Sweetwater County School District #2 to ensure future generations have the same opportunities for learning,” said Melany Kizzire, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Casper office.

Sweetwater County School District #2 is one of 50 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2022. FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $387,650 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services, and rural disaster relief.