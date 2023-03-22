SCSD#2 recognizes many different individuals and students tonight

Art Castillo with the Sweetwater County School Board – Wyo4News Photo

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During tonight’s Sweetwater County School District #2 Board Meeting, many different students and individuals were recognized. Those recognized were the Western Wyoming Community College National Wrestling Championship, the Expedition Student Who Earned a Computer Science Micro-Credential, Green River High School DECA Chapter, All-State Boys Swimmers, All-State Indoor Track Participants, 3A West Wrestling Coach of the Year, and All-State Wrestlers.

Of the first to be recognized, WWCC Coach Art Castillo for the Western Wyoming Community College National Wrestling Championship. “They won that thing. We’re all one community, Rock Springs and Green River. The three wrestling coaches, Bill Hodges, Rick Yoak, and Art Castillo cut their teeth in the Green River High School Wrestling Room. Art was involved in the wrestling program in the mid-1990 and we wanted to congratulate you on a job well done,” Chairman Steve Core mentioned.

Castillo stated, “It’s awesome, it’s even better than I thought it was. It all started right here. I had great coaches and great teachers. There’s one right there, Coach Wilson. Great mentors that started this whole thing right here for me. It’s really great to be back in Sweetwater County.” When Core asked if he thought it was a surprise to win this year, Castillo replied, “I can’t say it was a surprise, that was part of the plan 14 years ago and part of the plan every year. We’ve come closed many times before and we finally did. It’s nice to show all the young boys and girls here in town that you can get it done, dream big, have a vision, and never quit.” Board member Tom Wilson mentioned how proud he was.

Other presentations during the board meeting included a 3rd-grade engineering program from Washington School and the Duel and Concurrent Enrollment Survey.

The full agenda can be found here.