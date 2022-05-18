SCSD#2 releases breakfast and lunch pricing for next school year

Stock photo (Shutterstock)

May 18, 2022 — Today, Sweetwater County School District #2 Nutrition Director Leah Kenison sent out the following message pertaining to breakfast and lunch pricing for the 2022-2023 school year.

“As we look forward to the start of the next school year, we are being told we will be back to free, reduced, and paid meals. Please be aware that families will need to fill out free and reduced applications beginning July 1, 2022. We will be sending these to you electronically via email or by mail if email is not an option for you.”

Paper copies will be available at Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Office at 351 Monroe Ave. For further information, call 307-872-5517.

Meal prices for 2022-2023 District #2 School Year:

Elementary meal prices:

Breakfast: $2.00, Lunch: $3.25

Middle School meal prices:

Breakfast: $2.30, Lunch: $3.50

High School meal prices:

Breakfast: $ 2.60, Lunch: $ 3.75

Non-student meal prices:

Breakfast: $ 2.85, Lunch: $ 4.50

For further information, call 307-872-5517.