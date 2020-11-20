SCSD#2 reporting 14 students, 10 staff members tested positive for virus

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 20, 2020) – As of Friday, Nov. 20, there have been 14 students and 10 staff members in Sweetwater County School District. No 2 who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer.

Because of the positive tests, there is now 93 students and for staff members that are quarantined through contact tracing.

Read Barringer’s full memo he sent out to students, staff and family members below.

“This past week like the rest of Sweetwater County, we have seen a rise in positive tests, which has led to a large number of quarantines across the Sweetwater County School District #2. As of today (Friday, November 20), we have a total of 14 students and 10 staff members who have tested positive for COVID. We also have 93 students and 4 staff that are quarantined through contact tracing. At Green River High School, we have seven students who have tested positive for COVID and one staff member, and there are 18 students that have been quarantined through contact tracing. At the Expedition Academy, we have one student and one staff member that has tested positive for COVID. There are two students that have tested positive for COVID, and we have two staff and 21 students at Lincoln Middle School quarantined. At Truman Elementary, we have had three students and two staff members who have tested positive for COVID and there are currently 24 students quarantined. At Monroe Elementary, we have two staff members that have tested positive and 18 students that are quarantined. At Harrison Elementary, we have one student who has tested positive and we have ten students and one staff member that are quarantined. At Washington Elementary, we have two staff members that have tested positive and two students that have been quarantined. One person at the Central Office has also tested positive in the past week.

“Our numbers continue to fluctuate every day. So far, none of the cases appears to be school spread. We hope that our families continue to keep a close eye on the health of your children. If they are not feeling well, please keep them home. By doing this and following the other precautions, we will be able to continue to keep our staff and students safe at our schools.

“All families that were of concern have been contacted.”