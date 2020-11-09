SCSD#2 working with students in a simulated Tier III setting

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 9, 2020) – On Monday, Nov. 9, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced that between the weeks of Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, the district will be utilizing a face-to-face day of school to work with students in a simulated Tier III setting.

This practice day will be onsite, similar to other training drills done throughout the year. Students will work in their classrooms however, they will be on their computer as if they were in distance learning or Tier III.

“The recent upswing in positive COVID cases has prompted the district to proactively prepare students for distance learning. As of now however, we are optimistic that we will not be directed to move to remote learning, but similar to emergency drills, we want to be ready,” stated Superintendent Craig Barringer.

“In the unlikely event, we are unable to minimize the number of positive COVID cases in schools and transmissions are occurring frequently, we may be directed to move to Tier III.

“Currently, our schools are one of the safest places for students and staff members. Our protocols and proactive efforts have minimized the number of cases in schools. Families have also been vigilant in preventing school spread by keeping their children home when sick and stressing the importance of other preventative measures, such as hand washing and wearing masks when physical distancing is not possible.

“It is the hope that the record number of positive cases begins to subside, and in the interim, we follow the basic health guidelines. It continues to be our goal in the district to complete our 185-day calendar face-to-face. Last, we are looking forward to watching our students participate in winter extracurricular activities.”