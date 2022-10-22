SCSO and Tip Top Search and Rescue responds to call of injured man during grizzly bear attack

Life Flight flying out bear attack victim- Photo submitted by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

PINEDALE, WYOMING — SCSO and Tip Top Search and Rescue responded to a call of an injured man during a grizzly bear attack at the head of Rock Creek.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Friday, October 21st at 5:52 p.m. Sublette County Dispatch received an SOS-activated 911 call of a hunter that was injured following a grizzly bear attack. Tip Top Search and Rescue (TTSAR) volunteers were immediately paged and were able to bring the injured man out for medical treatment.

Lee Francis (65) of Evanston, Wyoming was hunting with his son in the Rock Creek area along the Sawtooth mountains when a grizzly bear attacked him. Lee was able to draw his handgun and fired several rounds which caused the bear to disengage and flee; however, one of the rounds struck Lee in the lower leg.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Lee’s son quickly activated his SOS device for help and then began providing first aid to his dad to help control bleeding. As darkness was rapidly approaching, a plan was devised through contact on the SOS device to rendezvous with TTSAR members near Water Dog Lake. Lee’s son was able to assist him onto a horse and make their way back towards the lake while TTSAR members utilizing UTV’s left from the Flying A Ranch. The two parties met up around 9:20 p.m. in the Big Twin Creek drainage where further first aid was rendered. Lee was extracted by UTV back to the ranch where a life flight helicopter was waiting. Lee was then flown to the University of Utah Hospital for further treatment while a TTSAR member accompanied his son and horses back to the trailhead.

Wyoming Game and Fish was also notified and Game Wardens are currently conducting an investigation and trying to locate the grizzly bear. This marks the second grizzly bear attack this month in Western Wyoming.