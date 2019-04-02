SCSO and WHP Respond to Head-on Vehicle Collision South of Boulder

Pinedale, Wyo. (April 2, 2019) – The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol respond to a head on vehicle collision south of Boulder.

Monday, April 1st at approximately 7:50pm, Sublette County Dispatch received reports of a head-on vehicle collision at mile marker 85 on Highway 191. Sublette County Deputies, along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS and Sublette County Unified Fire responded to the scene. US Highway 191 was closed to traffic in both directions for approximately two hours for scene safety as well as first responder safety.

Upon arrival, responders observed a semi blocking a single lane of travel and an SUV in the right-of-way near the highway. The semi driver was evaluated by EMS on scene and was cleared with no reported injuries. The driver of the SUV was identified as 32-year-old Shalena Powell of Boulder, Wyoming. Miss Powell was unable to exit her vehicle due to damage sustained from the accident. Responders were able to extract her from the vehicle where EMS evaluated her and she refused treatment on scene. During the initial investigation of the crash Miss Powell admitted to consuming alcohol and showed signs of intoxication. She was subsequently arrested and transported to the Sublette County Detention Center. Miss Powell was booked for DUI, careless driving, open container and no insurance.

The investigation of the crash is being conducted by Wyoming Highway Patrol.