SCSO not enforcing mask mandated health order, says Grossnickle

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 18, 2020) – Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle stated in a letter on Wednesday that the sheriff’s office “will NOT take enforcement action by issuing citations or arresting violators for a public health directive that I believe is contrary to our constitutional liberties as citizens.”

A mask mandate was issued by the Sweetwater County Public Health Officers Wednesday morning.

Read Grossnickle’s full letter below.