SCSO partners with National Child Safety Council

[PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Child Safety Council in a child safety, drug, and crime prevention educational program.

Through this program, our agency will be able to provide numerous educational materials for children preschool-aged and older covering topics such as drug and crime prevention, identity theft, internet safety, as well as safety information for our senior citizens. These materials have been designed exclusively by the National Child Safety Council (www.nationalchildafetycouncil.org), the largest and longest-serving non-profit organization dedicated to child safety in the nation.

In order to cover the cost of these materials, representatives from the National Child Safety Council will be contacting on our behalf business, professional, and civic leaders to help financially sponsor this program. Since the National Child Safety Council is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, all contributions are tax deductible.

As acknowledgment of your support, all sponsors will be listed on the prestige area of all activity manuals and magazines.

The dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for your continued support, and we look forward to participating with you in this program.