SCSO searching for information on cattle deaths near Pinedale

PINEDALE, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has released the following statement, seeking information on a group of dead cattle located near Pinedale.

“The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a group of dead cattle located near

Pinedale.

Yesterday, July 13th, Sublette County Dispatch received a call in reference to a group of cattle who were located in a small fenced-in area off of Soda Lake Road near the elk fence without water or feed.

Advertisement

Upon arrival seven of the cattle were already dead, one had to be euthanized and one was suffering from severe dehydration and is not expected to make it.

This case is being investigated by our office and anyone with information on how the cattle were placed into that pasture is encouraged to call the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for your assistance in this case.”