Scuba diver drowns Sunday at Alcova Reservoir

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 27, 2020) — According to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, an adult male in his 50’s reportedly died while scuba diving in Alcova Reservoir.

According to reports, the incident was called into the Natrona County dispatch around 11 a.m. yesterday. A Natrona County Sheriff’s spokesman stated the reporting parties said that a male scuba diver, who had been diving at Alcova with others, was potentially drowning. The victim was reportedly in the water when the event occurred.

Diving companions pulled the man from the water and reportedly gave aid until emergency personnel arrived. The diver, who’s identify has not been released, was flown to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.