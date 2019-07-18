SD#1 board approves budget

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater School District No. 1 Board of Trustees approved the district’s Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget.

The figures were presented to the board Wednesday evening by Chief Financial Officer Scot Duncan.

The general fund budget has revenues at $83,441,481. Expenditures are at $86,926,779. Duncan said the district will rely on cash carryover to balance the budget.

The district’s current cash carryover is at $11,022,279. The budget message states this amount “is the direct result of reduced spending, specifically in unfilled employee positions, special education contracts, and a good insurance claims year.”

The district experienced a 7.61% decrease in total claims over last fiscal year.

Retired district employee Kurt Barker asked why the insurance premium increased by 6% if the district was paying out less in claims. Duncan explained the premium increase was due to fewer people being on the plan.

Trustee Chairman Carol Jelaco said no changes were made to the insurance plan, just to the premium, and part of the increases are due to the years the district froze any changes and chose to eat the costs.

“We’re just catching up now,” she said. “Heathcare costs are just rising, rising, rising.”

Sweetwater Education Association President Mark Chollak said he has heard from district employees that with the premium increase the district’s medical insurance is “just not competitive” and many are getting off the district’s plan and on their spouse’s.