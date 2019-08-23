SD#1 Enrollment Numbers Up Slightly from Last Year; Western Enrollment is Down

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is growing a bit, according enrollment figures as of Friday.

Superintendent Kelly McGovern said enrollment currently stands at 5,578 students, kindergarten through twelfth grade. This figure is for all schools including Farson-Eden and Desert School in Wamsutter, she noted.

By comparison, enrollment on Aug. 24, 2018, was 5,535 and dropped to 5,345 by May 24, 2019. Friday’s figure means SD#1’s enrollment is up by 233 students. However, McGovern expects that number to fall a bit — like it does every year.

“We usually see higher numbers in the fall, and then those numbers will taper off at the end of the year,” McGovern said. “We expect it to taper off, but overall enrollment is pretty stable.”

Efforts to contact Sweetwater School District No. 2 Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo about that district’s enrollment numbers were unsuccessful

A Busy First Week

These numbers come at the end of the first week of classes in the district. McGovern said teachers, staff and students are getting back into their schedules, and for everyone this is quite a transition, especially the young students.

“Everyone is wore out,” she said.

One of the biggest transitions is going on at Rock Springs High School. McGovern said. Students are getting used to the new block schedule and the one lunch time, and despite some hiccups with long lines at lunch and students figuring out when and where they go in the building, the change is being embraced with enthusiasm, she added.

“I spoke to some teachers and they seem to really like it,” McGovern said. “I’m excited to see how it goes, once we work out the bugs.”

McGovern noted that less transitions throughout the day sets the tone of the day for students, slowing in down so focus can be given to each subject.

College Numbers

Western Wyoming Community College as had its first week this week. New President Kim Kuster Dale said the excitement on campus was visible.

“Many say this is one of their favorite times of the year, Fall and graduation in May,” she said. “There’s a lot of positive energy.”

Vice President for Student Learning Kim Farley seconded that sentiment. “It’s always nice to see the students back,” she said.

On a sober note, Western’s enrollment is down 12%. Dale said this is due in part, she believes, in the economy and changing attitudes among the students as to the value of higher education. She also thinks a decrease in population may play a part in that but a more in-depth look at the issue is needed to determine that.

The higher cost of higher education may also play a part in decreased enrollment. However, Dale said the Wyoming Community College Commission is sensitive to this issue and works hard to make classes accessible and affordable. High costs seem to affect enrollments more at the university level than at the community college level, she said.

Dale and her team at Western will work to find out exactly where and why the enrollment numbers are slipping. Dale will personally look into bolstering dual and concurrent enrollments by visiting communities in Western’s service area to get feedback about what is being or can be provided in these areas.

Farley pointed to Western’s block course offering as another option for students.

“We are encouraging student to look at our late-starting blocks, with four, five and eight week course offerings,” she said.

Dale said this provides students with another “really nice” opportunity to get the classes they need.