SD#1 Schedules Open Houses August 13-16

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Preparations are underway in Sweetwater School District No. 1 for the start of the new school year on August 19, with open houses scheduled August 13-16 at schools throughout the district.
Open house schedules are as follows:
Rock Springs High School schedule pickup and locker assignments
- Aug. 13: Juniors, 8-11 a.m.; Seniors, noon-3 p.m.
- Aug. 14: Freshmen, 8-11 a.m.; Sophomores, noon-3 p.m.
- Aug. 27: Open house, 6-7 p.m.
Black Butte High School
- Aug. 14: 6-7 p.m.
Head Start
- Aug. 14: 5-6 p.m.
Desert View, Northpark, Overland, Sage, Stagecoach, Walnut, and Westridge elementary schools
- Aug. 15: 5-6 p.m.
Eastside and Pilot Butte elementary schools, Farson Eden School
- Aug. 15: 6-7 p.m.
Desert School in Wamsutter
- Aug. 15: Open house and BBQ, 5-7 p.m.
Rock Springs Junior High School
- Aug. 16: 7th grade, 1-2:30 p.m.; 8th grade, 2:30-3:30 p.m.