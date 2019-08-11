SD#1 Schedules Open Houses August 13-16

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Preparations are underway in Sweetwater School District No. 1 for the start of the new school year on August 19, with open houses scheduled August 13-16 at schools throughout the district.

Open house schedules are as follows:

Rock Springs High School schedule pickup and locker assignments

Aug. 13: Juniors, 8-11 a.m.; Seniors, noon-3 p.m.

Aug. 14: Freshmen, 8-11 a.m.; Sophomores, noon-3 p.m.

Aug. 27: Open house, 6-7 p.m.

Black Butte High School

Aug. 14: 6-7 p.m.

Head Start

Aug. 14: 5-6 p.m.

Desert View, Northpark, Overland, Sage, Stagecoach, Walnut, and Westridge elementary schools

Aug. 15: 5-6 p.m.

Eastside and Pilot Butte elementary schools, Farson Eden School

Aug. 15: 6-7 p.m.

Desert School in Wamsutter

Aug. 15: Open house and BBQ, 5-7 p.m.

Rock Springs Junior High School

Aug. 16: 7th grade, 1-2:30 p.m.; 8th grade, 2:30-3:30 p.m.