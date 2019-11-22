SD#1 Superintendent McGovern thanks teachers, staff on the heels of American Education Week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) — Sweetwater School District No. 1 just wrapped up a week dedicated to education, and Superintendent Kelly McGovern took the time to thank the teachers and staff in the district who work tirelessly to help our most valuable resource — our children.

Included here is the letter McGovern sent out Thursday to share with the community.

Advertisement

“American schools share a responsibility to provide a quality education for our youth. The week before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18–22, 2019, serves as the week designated to celebrate American Education.

“Every day nearly 5,500 students attend schools in Sweetwater County School District #1. It is to those students that the men and women serving on the district’s school board, serving as district administrators, and serving as district teachers and staff dedicate their efforts.

“As we are wrapping up the week and preparing for the Thanksgiving Holiday, I would like to thank our district staff and the departments making a difference in the lives of students on a daily basis: Teachers, education staff and providers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, finance, curriculum, special services, nutrition services, transportation, technology, facilities, administrators and directors, substitutes, parents and guardians, and the trustees. Together they provide the foundation for the education and safety to serve our students.

“I support the hard work and efforts of all district employees, not only during American Education Week, but throughout the year in their dedication and commitment to the youth and colleagues they work with. We all want positive student achievement and safe schools with support from parents and guardians, teachers, staff and the community.

Advertisement

“The district invites the community to join in that effort. Schools are the heart of our community and unite people for a common purpose. A positive attitude is contagious. Pass it on.”

Sincerely,

Kelly McGovern