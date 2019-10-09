SD#2 trustees accept Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo’s early resignation

Green River, Wyoming — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees on Tuesday accepted the resignation of longtime superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo.

Advertisement

The board unanimously approved Little-Kaumo’s early resignation, almost eight month before her planned exit.

Little-Kaumo announced last March that she would be retiring in June of 2020. Tuesday’s announcement was made after trustees met in executive session.

Little-Kaumo served as the district’s superintendent for 14 years.

Sponsor

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Christiansen will serve in Little-Kaumo’s stead during the interim, according to Board Chairman Brenda Roosa.

Roosa thanked Little-Kaumo — who was not present at Tuesday’s regular board meeting — for her years of service and wished her well in her future endeavors.