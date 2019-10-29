Search suspended for missing hunter

RAWLINS, WYOMING (Oct. 29, 2019) — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that the search for Mark Anthony Strittmater has been suspended.

Strittmater, 44, was reported missing after he failed to return from an elk hunt in the Medicine Bow National Forest on Oct. 20. He was last seen on Oct. 19 at the Kum & Go in Saratoga, and his truck was subsequently found on Forest Road 801 (Sage Creek/Rawlins South Road) near Forest Road 830 (Deep Jack Road).

Cadaver and search dogs were deployed Saturday in the search for the missing hunter. Civil Air Patrol from Pinedale flew overhead while individuals explored the area by foot.

Six days of searching by air and ground turned up few clues into Strittmater’s disappearance. Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal thanked everyone who was involved in the search.