Season ends for Green River “C” American Legion team

July 16, 2023 — The Green River “C” American Legion baseball team saw their season end on Friday with a 14-10 loss to Lovell in a loser-out game at the Wyoming “C” State American Legion baseball tournament. That double-elimination tournament is being played in Douglas. Friday’s loss by the Knights followed a Thursday opening-round 8-6 loss to Gillette.

The Green River “A” team had a better day Friday, defeating Rawlins 12-2 in a conference game.

Today, the Rock Springs Stallions American Legion team will host Gillette in a double-head at the Wataha Sports Complex. Games are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Yesterday, Rock Springs hosted Sheridan, but no results were available.