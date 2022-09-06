Seasonal Flu/COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinics available at Sweetwater Events Complex

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health is holding Seasonal Flu and COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinics at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Both vaccines are offered and you can choose to receive Flu and/or the COVID-19 booster subject to your eligibility.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Location:

Sweetwater County Events Complex – Main Hall

3320 Yellowstone Rd

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Date and Time:

September 20, 2022, 3 – 6 pm

September 27, 2022, 3 – 6 pm

October 4, 2022, 3 – 6 pm

We offer both Standard and High-Dose flu formulations.

Only the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster dose is offered, not the primary series monovalent vaccine.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Cost:

Flu: Insurance typically covers the cost of flu vaccines. The following insurance is accepted for flu vaccines:

Medicare/Medicaid, BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, UMR/United Healthcare

Standard Flu: $39 High-Dose Flu: $82

(If you are a child or adult without health insurance, a limited amount of free flu vaccine will be available in our office. Please call to schedule.)

COVID-19: Vaccine is free to all. If insured, an administrative fee may be billed. There is no out-of-pocket costs to you. All insurance is accepted.

Eligibility:

COVID-19 Bivalent single booster dose:

Individuals 12 years of age and older (Pfizer) / Individuals 18 years of age and older (Moderna).

If it has been at least two months since the completed primary vaccination series or monovalent booster.

If you’ve recently had COVID-19 you may consider delaying the booster by 3 months from when your symptoms started or you received a positive test.

Seasonal Flu:

Ages 6 months and older may receive the flu vaccine.

For questions call Sweetwater County Public Health (307) 922-5390.