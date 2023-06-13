Second annual Plein Air Competition to take place in Rock Springs

Photo courtesy of Debora Soulé

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are pleased to announce the second year for the Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition. On June 24th, artists will be painting views of historic downtown Rock Springs.

“En plein air” is French for out of doors and refers to the practice of painting finished artworks out of doors. Painting on location allows artists to capture both emotional and sensory impressions of the scene before them.

“Some painters use these studies to complete a larger work back in the studio, but the spontaneity and freshness of working on location have great appeal to both artists and art patrons,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director.

This one-day event will bring artists and art lovers together in Sweetwater County. The public will be invited to observe the artists at work and later that afternoon, purchase the same work they were able to watch being created. The CFAC and GRAC will host a public reception that afternoon at the CFAC to announce the award winners. Patrons will have an opportunity to bid in the silent auction of work created that day.

This year’s judge, Sue Sommers, is an award-winning Pinedale, Wyoming, artist with a decades-long exhibition record statewide and nationally. Her contemporary art practice comprises bodies of work in painting, printmaking, and book art.

“The space where the intensely personal merges with universal human experience has always energized me,” said Sommers. “I also believe that visual art should satisfy the way great literature satisfies: by challenging us to find beauty and truth in the unexpected.”

Her work can be seen at https://suesommers.com.

Artists can learn more on the details and schedule by visiting the CFAC or on the CFAC webpage (www.cfac4art.com) under the Events tab. Artists can register in person or directly register at http://e.givesmart.com/events/wwJ.

“Artists have been painting ‘en plein air’ for centuries and holding this event highlights the beauty of our local landscapes and towns,” said Bryce Castillon from the GRAC.

For more information, call or visit the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C Street in Rock Springs, (307)362-6212. The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 am to 6 pm, and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.