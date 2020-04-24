Second ‘Cruise” tonight to benefit Food Bank of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — A second “Crusie the Drag will take place tonight in Rock Springs and Green River. Tonight’s event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with donations benefiting the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Last Friday’s “Cruise” raised over $15,300 for the Memorial Hospital Foundation to aid front-line health care workers.

Sponsor

Bruce Pivic of WyoRadio, Island Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers, and Al Harris of The Radio Network are once again spearheading the event.

For tonight’s event, “I Cruised the Drag” t-shirts will also be given away for any donation of $10 or more, while supplies last. Only cash or check donations will be accepted. Please make checks payable to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. The donation of cash and checks help with the cost of sanitizing food containers for employees and volunteers with the the Food Bank. Monetary donations also make it easier for the food bank to purchase food at a discounted price through their national food distributors.

Donation collection boxes will be set up at the Kelly’s Convenience Center on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs and the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Donations from those not on the cruise are also encouraged.

Rock Springs and Green River residents are invited to join the “cruise” in their own vehicles (location information below). Participants are encouraged to honk their horns and wave while cruising as an audio support to the community. Proper social distancing advisories are encouraged and no stops or gatherings will occur during the “cruise”.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Drag begins at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1652 9th Street and ends at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1645 Sunset Drive.

The Green River Drag begins at the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way and will end at the Arnold Family Chiropractic location at 705 Uinta Drive.

WyoRadio and The Radio Network will both be airing “Cruise the Drag” music during the event on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK (streamed at 1360KRKK.com) and The Radio Network’s 1490 KUGR on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.