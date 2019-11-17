Second half dooms Cowboys against Oregon State

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 17, 2019) – Oregon State used a second half surge to put away the Wyoming Cowboys, 83-63, Saturday night in Laramie.

The Cowboys trailed only 40-33 at the half paced by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado’s 14-point effort. Maldonado would only score four-points in the second-half before fouling out of the contest with 7:20 to play with Wyoming trailing, 74-50.

In the second-half, Oregon State would immediately open the lead to nine-points to start the final period of play. The Beavers would steadily increase the lead to 20-points, 64-44, halfway though the final half with their biggest lead of contest being 26-points.

After a season opening win, the Cowboys have now dropped last three games to stand at 1-3 on the season. Oregon State improved to 3-1 on the year.

For the game, Oregon State shot 49.1 from the field, 36.4 percent form three-point distance. Wyoming shot 41.7% from the field and only 20.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Hunter Maldonado’s 18-points led Wyoming in scoring. A.J. Banks was the only other Wyoming player in double figures with 10-points. Senior Tres Tinkle’s 16-points topped Oregon State’s scoring. Three other Beaver starters and one bench player also scored in double figures.

“The one thing we talked about going into the game was coming out with the right energy and competing and playing hard,” said head coach Allen Edwards. “We did a good job of accomplishing that in the first half. It was a close game, but timely errors hurt us at times”.

The Cowboys will host Detroit Mercy ( on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com begining at 6:30 p.m.