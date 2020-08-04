Second outdoor soccer session to replace flag football in Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 3, 2020) — The City of Green River posted the following information today on their Facebook page:

“The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has announced there will be no flag football this fall because of Covid-19. In its place, the Department announced a second outdoor soccer session.

The Green River Parks & Recreation Department will be offering a second session of Outdoor Soccer. This is a six-week recreational league beginning the week of August 24 through October 1. Games will be 6 v 6 with no goalie on smaller fields.

Age groups are based on the upcoming 2020-2021 school year and include Pre/K Grades (must be 3 years of age by August 24) 1st/2nd Grades, 3rd/4th Grades, and 5th/6th Grades.

Advertisement

Registration for coaches and their children is July 27 through July 29 at the Green River Recreation Center.

Registration for participants (will still accept registration for coaches at this time) is July 30 through August 5 at the Recreation Center or with online registration.”