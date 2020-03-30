Second patient tests positive in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) — Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were notified Monday, March 30, 2020, by a private medical laboratory that Sweetwater County has its second case of COVID-19.

The lab has confirmed an adult male in his 20s, living in Green River, has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is in good condition and is now self-isolating at home.

Sweetwater County’s first patient, a male in his 40s, remains in good condition. His quarantine ended March 27, and he remains in self-isolation. His close contacts will be quarantined until April 10.

“The community can expect increases in COVID-19,” said Dr. Jean Stachon, Sweetwater County Health Officer. “This is the tip of an iceberg. It’s out there in numbers that can double every two to three days. This is the time for all of us to collectively act to stop the spread.”

“The best thing you can do is to stay home and isolate yourself if you’re not feeling well,” said Kim Lionberger, Director of Sweetwater County Public Health.

“This is serious,” said Kim White, Sweetwater Memorial Incident Commander. “We’re concerned about our hospital being overwhelmed with patients and reaching a point where we may not be able to take care of those in need. Help us by staying more than 6 feet away from those you are not housed with. Social distancing is ‘physical distancing.’”

Advice from Sweetwater County health care agencies:

Staying home, self-isolating and social distancing doesn’t mean stop moving. Find ways to get some steps in – work and play in your yard, go for a walk in the county’s wide, open spaces. Movement will help you avoid a pulmonary embolism, or blood clot. Clots can break off and go through your heart to your lungs. Stay active.

Social distancing is important. Work from home. Make use of Skype, Facetime, email, and text to stay in touch with friends and loved ones.

If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider or call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

Stop the spread. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough –cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov., and cdc.gov.