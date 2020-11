Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 6, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer is reporting a second student at Lincoln Middle School who has tested positive for coronavirus.

“This has possible links to an in-school transmission, as this student had been quarantined as a part of contact tracing,” she stated. “All families that were of concern have been contacted.”