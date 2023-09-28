Secretary Gray commemorates Constitution Day with Sweetwater County students

Secretary Gray at Rock Springs High School – Wyo4News photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — In commemoration of the 236th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution, Secretary of State Chuck Gray presented to 8th graders, 11th graders, and 12th graders, as well as homeschool students of all ages, in Green River and Rock Springs on the history of the Constitutional Convention, and the importance of the United States Constitution’s signing on September 17, 1787.

Secretary Gray was also able to provide a history of the Wyoming Constitutional Convention and the importance of its signing and provide students with the United States and Wyoming Constitutions purchased by private donors. The Wyoming Secretary of State publishes the Wyoming Constitution.

“It is so important that our students understand and appreciate the history, meaning, and importance of the United States and Wyoming Constitutions,” Secretary Gray said.

“I appreciate the opportunity to speak with the students of Sweetwater County on the history and importance of the United States and Wyoming Constitutions. I am especially grateful for the thought-provoking questions asked by the students of Sweetwater County and am excited about the future of our state and our country. A special thank you to Moms for Liberty of Sweetwater County for working with the Sweetwater County school system to organize these events, and all those who generously donated their time and money to this effort.”