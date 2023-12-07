Secretary Gray moves to dismiss lawsuit to remove Donald Trump and Cynthia Lummis from future ballots in Wyoming

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 07, 2023 — Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray filed a motion to dismiss a recent filing in Wyoming District Court, Newcomb v. Chuck Gray. The lawsuit, filed by Tim Newcomb, seeks to remove Donald Trump and Cynthia Lummis from future ballots in Wyoming.

“The attempt to remove Donald Trump and Cynthia Lummis from the ballot is outrageously wrong and repugnant to our electoral process,” Secretary Gray said in a statement. “Today, we filed a motion to dismiss this blatant, radical attempt to interfere with Wyoming’s elections. The weaponization of the Fourteenth Amendment to remove political opponents from the ballot undermines the sanctity of the Constitution. We are committed to protecting the integrity of our elections and ensuring that the people of Wyoming can choose who to elect for themselves.”